Capital International Investors Has $939.24 Million Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Capital International Investors increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,346,224 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 5.28% of Signature Bank worth $939,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after buying an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.33.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

SBNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.38.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

