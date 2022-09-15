Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,988,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.55% of L3Harris Technologies worth $742,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.96 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

