Capital International Investors Sells 1,090,249 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,249 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.33% of Hormel Foods worth $654,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

HRL stock opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

