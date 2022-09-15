Capital International Investors Sells 2,610,163 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,724,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610,163 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 3.59% of Church & Dwight worth $867,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after buying an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $77.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

