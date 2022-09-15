Capital International Ltd. CA Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $208.28 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.68 and a 200 day moving average of $162.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

