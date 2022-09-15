Capital International Sarl Acquires 521 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in NICE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 7.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

NICE stock opened at $205.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $179.13 and a 52 week high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.90.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

