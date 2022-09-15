Capital International Sarl Reduces Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,772,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,271,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,334,000 after buying an additional 633,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after buying an additional 51,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after buying an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.38.

Elevance Health Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $470.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $482.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $363.37 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.72 by $0.32. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.