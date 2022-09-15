Capital Research Global Investors Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,042,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $493,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

FRT stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Stories

