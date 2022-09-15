Capital Research Global Investors Sells 272,402 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,402 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 6.63% of Penumbra worth $554,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Penumbra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Penumbra by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Penumbra by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,951 shares of company stock worth $1,371,522 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $250.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $200.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $293.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -385.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

