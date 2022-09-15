Capital World Investors Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,482,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837,539 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.56% of Snap worth $917,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after buying an additional 120,553 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Snap stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $116,590.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,155,438 shares of company stock worth $11,957,990.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

