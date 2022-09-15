Capital World Investors Has $1.06 Billion Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital World Investors lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,596,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,089,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.46% of Arista Networks worth $1,055,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $122.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.77. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $96,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

