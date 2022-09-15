Capital World Investors Purchases 134,461 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,968,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 134,461 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 12.14% of Royal Gold worth $1,125,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,466,000 after purchasing an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

