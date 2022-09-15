Carbon Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (CXRBN)

Carbon Coin (CXRBN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Carbon Coin has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $10,009.00 worth of Carbon Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Carbon Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Carbon Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002063 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005143 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057854 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012718 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005481 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00064010 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00077005 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
About Carbon Coin
Carbon Coin (CXRBN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. Carbon Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Carbon Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CNESCommunity. Carbon Coin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Carbon Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
