Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.47 on Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion and approximately $687.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,854,947,575 coins and its circulating supply is 34,182,044,153 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

