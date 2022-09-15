Carillonium finance (CAROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $106,812.00

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded down 96.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Carillonium finance has traded 92% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $31,853.72 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carillonium finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 501.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,634.05 or 0.18377322 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00837584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020986 BTC.

Carillonium finance Coin Profile

Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.

