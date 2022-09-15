Carlson Capital Management Acquires 6,157 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Carlson Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.27. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

