Carlson Capital Management Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $813,107,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

