Carlson Capital Management Has $223,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Castellan Group increased its stake in Oracle by 35.6% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,625,892 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,049,000 after acquiring an additional 188,579 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Price Performance

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $72.12 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.