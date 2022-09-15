Carlson Capital Management Has $243,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.15.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.