Carlson Capital Management Purchases Shares of 18,962 SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Carlson Capital Management owned about 0.05% of SeaSpine as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 21.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $6,427,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaSpine Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.49.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.