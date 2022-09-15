Carnomaly (CARR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14,290.00

Carnomaly (CARR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Carnomaly has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Carnomaly coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carnomaly has a total market cap of $354,478.29 and approximately $14,290.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 437.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.25 or 0.16891658 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00842840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About Carnomaly

Carnomaly’s launch date was August 13th, 2019. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 coins. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly. Carnomaly’s official website is carnomaly.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly creates a bilateral platform between both the crypto and the automotive industries. It will do so by providing investors, consumers and dealers with the best digital automotive trading solution on the market.With Carnomaly, every group may win — from those crypto-wise investors interested in the rebate program to the consumer looking for a local used car to the dealer searching for their next sale.”

