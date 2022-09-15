Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

