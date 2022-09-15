Castellan Group Purchases 932 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Castellan Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.71 and a 200 day moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.