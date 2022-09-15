Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.86. 2,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 159,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $121,728.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,234,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock worth $526,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

