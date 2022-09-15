CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CBRE Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

CBRE stock opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.38. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

