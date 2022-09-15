CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$931,500.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nicolangelo Vecchiarelli sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$931,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$224,250.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$67.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$53.36 and a 52 week high of C$72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$64.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

