CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 85.00 to 75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. CD Projekt has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

