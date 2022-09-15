Celer Network (CELR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $119.24 million and approximately $9.07 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,437.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,262.37 or 0.06271938 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00824062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035321 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

