Cellframe (CELL) Market Cap Achieves $8.16 Million

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Cellframe has a total market cap of $8.16 million and $121,731.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cellframe has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001448 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cellframe alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 616.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.95 or 0.12792013 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00840747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021100 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe was first traded on February 10th, 2021. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,599,168 coins. The official website for Cellframe is cellframe.net. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cellframe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cellframe is a quantum-resistant layer-1 network focused on secure and scalable cross-chain transfers. It is meant to be an infrastructure layer for web3. Cellframe uses variable post-quantum encryption by default.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cellframe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cellframe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cellframe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cellframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cellframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.