Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and $152,549.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,795.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064975 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 coins and its circulating supply is 52,013,870 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

