Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.27

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 17098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

