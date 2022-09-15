Centric Swap Trading Down 5.5% This Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Centric Swap has a total market capitalization of $125,812.17 and $535,225.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,472.22 or 0.07304969 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00822181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035388 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

