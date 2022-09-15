Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) President Sells $624,325.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $624,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abraham Ceesay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Abraham Ceesay sold 9,605 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $312,162.50.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,378 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 146,425 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 146,019 shares during the period.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

