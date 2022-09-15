Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cerner Stock Performance

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34. Cerner has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get Cerner alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cerner by 298.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,419,000 after buying an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 41,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 49,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 290.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 312,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,261,000 after purchasing an additional 232,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.