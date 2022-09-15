Channels (CAN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $87,767.30

Channels (CAN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Channels has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Channels coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Channels has a market capitalization of $87,767.30 and $46,869.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 490.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $785.54 or 0.03895918 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821046 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00035252 BTC.

Channels Coin Profile

Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Channels Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Channels is the first decentralized lending protocol on Heco. CAN is the token of Channels platform; the whole circulation is 10,000,000 tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Channels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Channels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Channels using one of the exchanges listed above.

