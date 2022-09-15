ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $519,759.98 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42.
  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $19,777.13.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

