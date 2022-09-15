ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells $519,759.98 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $519,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $19,777.13.

ChargePoint Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.82. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 47,766 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

