ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $663,081.64 and $34,896.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

