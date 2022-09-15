Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Chemours to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Shares of CC stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. Chemours has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

