Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $199.00. The stock had previously closed at $160.73, but opened at $165.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cheniere Energy shares last traded at $166.62, with a volume of 32,066 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

