Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

