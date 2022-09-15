Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $595,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $53.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

