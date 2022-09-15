Chromia Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a market capitalization of $89.55 million and approximately $20.41 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005074 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00065437 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

