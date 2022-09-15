Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Tops $60.35

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $42.85 million and approximately $883,064.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for approximately $60.35 or 0.00304581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005125 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00058266 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065202 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official website for Chrono.tech is www.wonderland.money. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly. Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located. The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Discord | Youtube | Blog Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.