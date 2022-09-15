Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $98.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Church & Dwight traded as low as $78.05 and last traded at $78.10, with a volume of 12553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.81.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHD. Truist Financial lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,912,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after buying an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.