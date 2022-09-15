CIBC Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$82.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE:DOL opened at C$76.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$53.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$83.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.82. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.32.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.18%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.