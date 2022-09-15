Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 8.9%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Cimpress Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cimpress Company Profile
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cimpress (CMPR)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.