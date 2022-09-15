Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Down 8.9%

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.83. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 108,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

