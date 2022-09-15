CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 1.7%

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $28.70. 2,322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 209,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get CinCor Pharma alerts:

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.76.

Insider Activity at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $18,087,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.