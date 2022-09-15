Citigroup Downgrades Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Neutral

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
Komatsu Stock Performance
Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Komatsu has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.81.
About Komatsu
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
