Citigroup Increases Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target to $110.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $74.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7,542.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

