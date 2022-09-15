Civilization Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 981.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,118.56 or 0.10681872 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00836764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00035211 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

